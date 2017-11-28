Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Indpls Broad Ripple 77, Indpls Shortridge 52
Lawrence North 87, Indpls Park Tudor 49
Leo 68, Churubusco 51
Whitko 46, Bellmont 42
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 60, Wabash 46
Connersville 41, Union Co. 33
Eastbrook 50, Southwood 41
Frankton 71, Eastern (Greentown) 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 73, Garrett 29
Gary West 43, Hammond Noll 40
Greenfield 49, Lawrence Central 26
Hamilton Hts. 54, Pendleton Hts. 41
Hamilton Southeastern 70, Noblesville 46
Heritage 62, Fremont 45
Indpls Cathedral 55, Plainfield 36
Indpls Scecina 50, Indpls Herron 35
Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Catholic 38
Lafayette Jeff 61, Kokomo 43
Madison 49, Floyd Central 40, OT
Monroe Central 68, Union City 38
Mooresville 61, Fishers 48
New Haven 40, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32
Northwestern 73, Maconaquah 15
Randolph Southern 44, Daleville 38
Rochester 65, Culver 24
S. Knox 76, Sullivan 54
S. Putnam 46, S. Vermillion 45
Silver Creek 52, Clarksville 36
Tipton 59, Taylor 40
Triton 44, LaVille 34
Twin Lakes 58, Delphi 44
Vincennes 71, Ev. Bosse 48
Winchester 56, Delta 45
|Cass County Tournament
|First Round
Cass 42, Caston 22
Logansport 92, Pioneer 52
