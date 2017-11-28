Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Indpls Broad Ripple 77, Indpls Shortridge 52

Lawrence North 87, Indpls Park Tudor 49

Leo 68, Churubusco 51

Whitko 46, Bellmont 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 60, Wabash 46

Connersville 41, Union Co. 33

Eastbrook 50, Southwood 41

Frankton 71, Eastern (Greentown) 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 73, Garrett 29

Gary West 43, Hammond Noll 40

Greenfield 49, Lawrence Central 26

Hamilton Hts. 54, Pendleton Hts. 41

Hamilton Southeastern 70, Noblesville 46

Heritage 62, Fremont 45

Indpls Cathedral 55, Plainfield 36

Indpls Scecina 50, Indpls Herron 35

Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Catholic 38

Lafayette Jeff 61, Kokomo 43

Madison 49, Floyd Central 40, OT

Monroe Central 68, Union City 38

Mooresville 61, Fishers 48

New Haven 40, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32

Northwestern 73, Maconaquah 15

Randolph Southern 44, Daleville 38

Rochester 65, Culver 24

S. Knox 76, Sullivan 54

S. Putnam 46, S. Vermillion 45

Silver Creek 52, Clarksville 36

Tipton 59, Taylor 40

Triton 44, LaVille 34

Twin Lakes 58, Delphi 44

Vincennes 71, Ev. Bosse 48

Winchester 56, Delta 45

Cass County Tournament First Round

Cass 42, Caston 22

Logansport 92, Pioneer 52

