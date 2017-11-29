Suspect in custody after shots ring out at Nevada high-rise

RENO, Nevada (AP) - A suspect is in custody after opening fire for at least 20 minutes Tuesday night at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nevada, but there are no reports of any injuries, authorities said.
The shots were fired at the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. The building is surrounded by some of the city's better known casinos and was once a casino itself before it was converted into luxury condos, according to its website.
Reno police tweeted that they were answering reports of a possible active shooter before tweeting about a half-hour later that the suspect had been detained and there were no injuries reported.
Trooper Chris Kelley of the Nevada Highway Patrol told the Reno Gazette-Journal that shots were heard from the building for at least 20 minutes, and TV news reporters said they heard several shots after arriving.
The gunfire, which was coming from an upper floor, immediately brought comparisons to the deadly mass shooting two months earlier in Las Vegas, which is 450 miles (724 kilometers) south.
On Oct. 1, a gunman killed 58 people from a perch at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
"When you heard it's coming from above it reminds you of the guy shooting from Mandalay Bay," said Mike Pavicich, who was in town on business from Las Vegas and was standing atop a parking garage at the neighboring Eldorado Resort Casino when the shots rang out.
"It's scary, you know?" Pavicich told the Review-Journal. "This is the same kind of town."
