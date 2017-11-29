Turkish-Iranian gold trader begins testimony at US trial

(Elizabeth Williams via AP). In this court room sketch, defendant, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in New York. Prosecutors claim that Atilla laundered Iranian oil money in violation of...

NEW YORK (AP) - A soft-spoken wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader has begun testifying at a New York trial as prosecutors try to prove he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.

Reza Zarrab, wearing tan scrubs, testified Wednesday morning as a key witness against Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla. Court papers show Zarrab pleaded guilty last month to bank fraud, money laundering and other charges as part of a deal to testify.

Prosecutors say Zarrab and Atilla laundered Iranian oil money in violation of U.S. economic sanctions against Iran. They say the conspiracy involved bribes and kickbacks to high-level officials.

Atilla has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors had kept secret that Zarrab was cooperating in a bid for leniency. Atilla's lawyer says the trial is about Zarrab's crimes.

