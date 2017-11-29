Parole hearing Wednesday for man convicted in brutal Fort Wright murder

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
