Parole hearing Wednesday for man convicted in brutal Fort Wright murder

Carlos Faulkner (Photo provided by the Kentucky Department of Corrections)

A parole hearing is set Wednesday for a man convicted of brutally murdering a young woman in Fort Wright 25 years ago.

The Kentucky Parole Board will meet at 1 p.m. to consider releasing Carlos Faulkner.

The 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges of murder and burglary in the Sept. 20, 1992 slaying of Lesley Briede at her Fort Henry Drive home.

She was beaten with a barbell and then stabbed 39 times.

Back in 1992, Kentucky had no life sentence without parole, so Faulkner was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Briede's vicious slaying devastated her close-knit, family community of Fort Wright.

It also galvanized her relatives to work with state lawmakers to pass the "Briede Bill" allowing for life sentences without the possibility of parole.

But it can't be applied to previous cases, so city leaders have been speaking out to raise awareness that Faulkner must not be released.

They unanimously passed a resolution urging the parole board to keep Faulkner locked up.

