The Latest: NBC News internal memo announced Lauer's firing

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC News announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, that Lauer was fired for...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on NBC News' firing of longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Matt Lauer's abrupt dismissal was announced in an internal memo issued Wednesday morning by NBC News head Andrew Lack disclosing a complaint from a colleague that details inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by the "Today" show anchor.

Lack says the decision was reached to fire Lauer as a result of the complaint.

Lack says it was the first complaint about Lauer's behavior during more than 20 years at NBC News, but there is reason to believe the reported incident may not be the only one.

Lauer's firing comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

___

8:30 a.m.

Matt Lauer's former "Today" show colleagues were emotional on-air while dealing with the aftermath of his firing by NBC for what it termed "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Co-host Savannah Guthrie fought back tears while calling Lauer "my friend and my partner." She added that she was "heartbroken" for her unnamed colleague who the network said reported Lauer's behavior Monday night. Hoda Kotb, who replaced Lauer in the anchor chair for the morning, added that she loved Lauer "as a friend and as a colleague" and said it was "hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know."

Weatherman Al Roker was also visibly upset on-air, saying he was "still trying to process the news" while giving his report.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is responding to the termination of "Today" show host Matt Lauer, saying executives at NBC and Comcast should be "fired for putting out so much Fake News."

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

Trump then cited the NBC News chairman adding: "Check out Andy Lack's past!" It was not immediately clear what that comment referred to.

NBC announced Wednesday that it had terminated Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace. Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

___

7:25 a.m.

NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.