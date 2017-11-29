New Jersey police try to trace source of loud banging noise

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are trying to trace the source of a loud banging noise that's waking residents and causing dogs to bark.
Sayreville police say they started to receive reports on Monday about noises coming from nearby South Amboy. Police initially thought a private company hired to control the geese population was responsible, but the Middlesex County Parks Department said that was not the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
