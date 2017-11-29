Trial starts for KY man accused of threatening prosecutor during court

A convicted murderer is going on trial for allegedly threatening the prosecutor during court proceedings.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Kenneth Brown, 35, faces charges of intimidating a participant in the legal process and a second-degree persistent felony offender for threatening to kill Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristi Gray in Oldham County Circuit Court in October 2016.

Beshear said Gray was the prosecutor when Brown was convicted of murder in 2012. She was prosecuting him for solicitation to commit murder when Brown allegedly threatened her life.

Brown is serving a 24-year sentence on multiple charges including murder.

If convicted on the two new charges, Brown could receive between five to 10 years in prison.

