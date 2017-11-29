Conference aims to bring awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence

The event is hosted by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday morning's news about Matt Lauer, the anchor of "Today" shocked many. Lauer was fired by NBC News following a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

On the same day as this news broke, people in Lexington are learning and bringing awareness to sexual assault during the 19th annual Ending Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Conference. The conference is intended to foster understanding of issues surrounding sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.



The conference is taking place at the Marriott Griffin Gate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The event is hosted by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Lauer's departure comes in the wake of sexual misconduct complaints lodged in recent months against high-profile men, including in entertainment, politics and media.

Last week, talk show host and journalist Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News, PBS and Bloomberg after eight women accused him of past sexual harassment and unwanted advances in a report in The Washington Post.

Earlier in November, Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover stepped down as Speaker of the House. During a press conference, Hoover responded at length to allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Hoover admitted to sending inappropriate text messages and remarked he regretted participating in office banter that he felt was consensual.

