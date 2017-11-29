Police: DUI suspect admitted involvement in cockfighting, says he won $8,600

RICHMOND, KY (WAVE) - A Madison County man pulled over for allegedly driving drunk also had a dead chicken in his truck, as well as cockfighting gear, according to his arrest report.

Harris M. Gurley, 32, was arrested following Saturday's traffic stop on Kentucky's Robert R. Martin Bypass.

The arresting officer reported that upon contact, Gurley smelled like alcohol, and later admitted to have consumed as many as six alcoholic beverages "while he was fighting chickens."

The arrest report indicated the officer "located a dead chicken/rooster in the truck bed that had blood on it. I also located a box that contained equipment used in chicken fights (spurs, gloves, blades and etc). During the search I also located a brown crate with holes in it, upon investigation I discovered a rooster/chicken inside which had blood on it and shaved head."

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Gurley told the officer that the two chickens were "sparring" and one of them got "knocked out," the report said. And when asked if anyone could come pick up the chicken, Gurley reportedly said, "**** it leave it let's go to jail."

Gurley said he won $8,600 at the chicken fights last week, adding that the fights "are all around in the area," his arrest report said.

Gurley is now charged with DUI, animal cruelty and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.