Kenton County shelter offers $0 animal adoptions in December

Kenton County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees during the month of December.

Officials said they're "hoping to find a home for all of their furry friends for the holiday."

All adoptions are pending an approved adoption application.

You can see a list of the animals up for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Adoption center hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.; Wednesday & Saturday, 11:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.

The phone number is (859) 356-7400.

