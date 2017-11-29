Lawmaker sanctioned for asking staffer for nude photos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state lawmaker has been sanctioned for asking a female legislative staffer for nude photos and leaking her name when she filed a harassment complaint.
A legislative ethics committee also determined that Republican Assemblyman Steven McLaughlin, of Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER'), lied to an investigator when he said he had no knowledge about the allegations, which were first reported last year.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the committee's findings public and formally sanctioned McLaughlin on Wednesday. As part of the disciplinary action, McLaughlin will be prohibited from having interns.
McLaughlin couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday and phone calls to his legislative offices went unanswered.
He was elected county executive earlier this month in Rensselaer County, across the Hudson River from Albany.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, has dropped his claim that he was performing legitimate treatment for girls and young women who had hip and back pain.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, has dropped his claim that he was performing legitimate treatment for girls and young women who had hip and back pain.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within rangeMore >>
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within rangeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces TuesdayMore >>
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces TuesdayMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>