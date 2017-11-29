House panel takes up bill expanding gun owners' rights

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.
The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. Republicans said the reciprocity measure would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.
Democrats said it would endanger public safety by overriding states that allow concealed weapons but with much tighter restrictions than some other states have. Numerous police and law enforcement groups oppose the bill.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
