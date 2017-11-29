JCPS middle school student arrested for possession of gun on bus

The gun was found in the student's backpack by JCPS Security and LMPD. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A Jefferson County Public Schools student has been arrested after bringing a gun to school.

According to a letter sent home by the principals of Stuart Academy and Frost Academy, the incident happened after the school day on Monday, Nov. 27.

After getting home from school, two students who ride bus 558 told their parent about another student on the bus that had a gun in his backpack. Frost and Stuart share a campus at 4603 Valley Station Road and students from both schools ride the same bus.

JCPS Security and Louisville Metro police found the gun in the student's backpack after they went to the child's home.

JCPS said the student was arrested and is being disciplined according to school district policies.

