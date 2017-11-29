5 indicted on federal weapons charges, all have ties to violent Louisville street gang

The announcement of the charges was made on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An investigation involving several local and federal agencies has resulted in the arrest of five people, accused of conspiring to obtain firearms for convicted felons. Several of the individuals arrested are believed to have ties to a violent gang in Louisville.

The 40-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Department of Justice. It was released on Wednesday.

Chicoby Summers, 22, Shelby Strong, 33, Jerlen Horton, 23, Derrick Hammond, 33, and Lakeshia Watts, 23, have all been arrested. Hammond, Summers, and Horton are all convicted felons and members of the violent street gang, the Victory Park Crips, according to a DOJ release.

In February 2017, the accused used straw purchasers to obtain firearms, according to the charges. Straw purchasers are individuals with no felony convictions who lawfully purchase firearms for their associates. It is against federal law for a convicted felon to purchase or own firearms. It is also illegal for a buyer to purchase a weapon on behalf of another person.

All of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm by a prohibited person. Horton, Hammond, and Watts are also charged with conspiring to corruptly obstruct, influence or impede an official proceeding, among other charges. All could face numerous years in jail.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from Louisville Metro Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

