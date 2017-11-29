Charges filed against men accused in southern Indiana, Kentucky car break-ins

Stephanie Taylor told WAVE 3 News that a pair of sunglasses and spare change was stolen from her vehicle. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

Police are asking residents to keep their car doors locked going forward. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Dozens of charges have been filed against two of the men accused of breaking into hundreds, if not thousands of cars across southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed 32 charges against Brock Wooten and 33 against Daniel Ritter Wednesday morning.

The charges show the auto break-ins began in October. Wooten and Ritter are believed to have stolen guns, money, school books and other items out of cars, according to court records.

Stephanie Taylor lives in the Parkwood neighborhood in Clarksville. She said two weeks ago she came out to find her van had been ransacked.

“You feel like 'ooh, somebody was close to the house, was getting into my personal stuff, my vehicle,'” Taylor said.

Taylor said thieves stole odd things out of the vehicle, including her prescription sunglasses and flares from her car’s roadside essentials kit. She said they took the spare coins sitting in her cup holders while leaving the pennies behind.

“It makes you feel violated,” Taylor said.

She’s not the only one. Many of Taylor’s neighbors in the Parkwood area dealt with similar break-ins. Police said the group of people believed to be responsible didn’t just hit cars in Clarksville, but also in Jeffersonville, New Albany and even parts of Kentucky.

Nate Walls with the Clarksville Police Department said Tuesday night they arrested another juvenile in the case. Wednesday morning, Walls announced they arrested Wyatt Kissel for his believed role in the break ins.

Wooten faces 28 counts of theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of carrying a gun without a license. Ritter faces 29 counts of theft, one count of carrying a handgun without a license, one count of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal mischief.

Mull said Ritter will face a stiffer penalty in court because he has a prior conviction for theft. His theft charges are felonies, while the majority of Wooten’s theft counts are misdemeanors.

Mull also said there’s much more likely to come. Police said this group has hit hundreds, if not thousands of cars, and they need time to put together police reports and get them to the prosecutors so they can be charged.

Both Mull and police are asking people to please lock their car doors in the future.

