Charges filed against men accused in southern Indiana, Kentucky car break-ins

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
The charges show the auto break-ins began in October. Wooten and Ritter are believed to have stolen guns, money, school books and other items out of cars, according to court records.More >>
The charges show the auto break-ins began in October. Wooten and Ritter are believed to have stolen guns, money, school books and other items out of cars, according to court records.More >>
The 40-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Department of Justice. It was released on Wednesday.More >>
The 40-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Department of Justice. It was released on Wednesday.More >>
According to a letter sent home by the principals of two schools, the incident was reported after the school day on Monday, Nov. 27.More >>
According to a letter sent home by the principals of two schools, the incident was reported after the school day on Monday, Nov. 27.More >>
The event is hosted by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.More >>
The event is hosted by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.More >>