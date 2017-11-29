Falcons RB Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. As the F...

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has cleared the concussion protocol after missing two games and could return for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Dan Quinn says Freeman has the go-ahead for "fully practicing with no limitations" on Wednesday.

Freeman, the league's highest paid running back, has suffered two concussions this year and three in three years. He was hurt on the second play of a win over Dallas on Nov. 12 and did not play in wins over Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman started at running back the last two weeks.

Freeman also spent the last two weeks of the preseason in concussion protocol. He missed one game after suffering a concussion against the Colts on Nov. 22, 2015.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.