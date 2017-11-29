AP source: Oregon St hires former Beavers QB Smith as coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Oregon State has hired Washington co-offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith to be its new head coach.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was being finalized.
Smith is a former Beavers quarterback and who has been working as quarterbacks coach for coach Chris Petersen since 2012, starting at Boise State and following to Washington in 2014.
Oregon State has been in the market for a new coach since Gary Andersen surprisingly stepped down in October after a 1-5 start. Under interim coach Corey Hall, the Beavers did not win another game and finished 1-11.
Smith has been part of a Washington staff that has led the Huskies to consecutive double-digit win seasons.
