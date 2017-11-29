Owensboro preparing for winter weather

City workers, emergency management, police and fire crews and other departments came together on Wednesday to form a plan of action (WFIE)

Owensboro is preparing for winter weather and what to do if a big storm hits the city.

City workers, emergency management, police and fire crews and other departments came together on Wednesday to form a plan of action.

They meet every two years to discuss and update their plan in case of a snow or ice storm.

City Manager Bill Parrish said Owensboro residents should feel confident crews are ready to go.

"This city and the public demand a high level of service, and they usually get that high level of service," Parrish told us. "They don't think about what causes it, that's why they pay us. They shouldn't have to think about it."

Workers covered everything from a major snow event to ice storm preparedness and how each agency will respond.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.