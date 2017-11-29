Credit card skimmer found on Florence ATM

Police in Florence said a man was caught on camera placing a credit card skimmer on an ATM.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, police are asking you to contact Det. Dickhaus at 859-334-5556.

[RELATED: How to spot a credit card skimmer at the gas pump or ATM]

Police say pulling on the card reader should be part of every person's banking or gas pumping routine. Before you put in your card, give a good yank on the area immediately around the slot. If there's a skimmer, you should be able to pull it off with just your hand alone, no tools necessary.

Identity thieves can use your card numbers a lot more effectively if they also have your pin or the zip code you're typing in, so always cover the pad while you're typing, even if no one else appears to be around.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.