Crews battle warehouse fire on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fire broke out at a warehouse on Dixie Highway Wednesday night.

Reports came in around 5:05 p.m. of fire and smoke showing in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived, they found that a fire was burning at a warehouse at the location.

Officials said they found material on fire at the location, but it is unclear what is exactly burning at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Several roads in the surrounding areas were blocked as officials worked. The Louisville Fire Department was assisted by Louisville Metro Police and Emergency Management Services at the scene.

