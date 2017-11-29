Crews battle warehouse fire on Dixie Highway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle warehouse fire on Dixie Highway

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Officials said materials were on fire at the warehouse. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News) Officials said materials were on fire at the warehouse. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fire broke out at a warehouse on Dixie Highway Wednesday night.

Reports came in around 5:05 p.m. of fire and smoke showing in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived, they found that a fire was burning at a warehouse at the location.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
JCPS middle school student arrested for possession of gun on bus
Conference aims to bring awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence
Police: DUI suspect admitted involvement in cockfighting, says he won $8,600

Officials said they found material on fire at the location, but it is unclear what is exactly burning at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Several roads in the surrounding areas were blocked as officials worked. The Louisville Fire Department was assisted by Louisville Metro Police and Emergency Management Services at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly