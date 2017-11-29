Crews working warehouse fire on Dixie Highway, surrounding roads blocked

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are working a fire at a warehouse on Dixie Highway.

Reports came in around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday of fire and smoke showing in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived, they found that a fire was burning at a warehouse at the location.

Officials said they found material on fire at the location, but it is unclear what is exactly burning at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Several roads in the surrounding areas are blocked. The Louisville Fire Department is being assisted by Louisville Metro Police and Emergency Management Services at the scene.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on scene and this story will be updated.

