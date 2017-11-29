Spinelli's on Dixie Highway closed, new restaurant set to open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spinelli's Pizzeria on Dixie Highway in Louisville has closed.

The restaurant's co-owner Bob Raymer posted the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Raymer said the last pizza was cooked in the restaurant on Monday night.

In the online post, Raymer also announced plans to open a new restaurant in the place of the Dixie Highway location. It will be called Highway 31 Diner and Dive, according to the post.

"Starting this week, we'll be redoing the floors, all news booths, new paint, the restrooms will be redone, and we are reworking the kitchen, as well," Raymer wrote.

The new restaurant will feature food from Raymer's catering company, Gorilla Grub, which he said will be changed to Highway 31 Catering. There is no official word on when Highway 31 will open.

Spinelli's has Louisville locations in the Highlands, St. Matthews, Okolona, and downtown.

