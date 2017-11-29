Oil tycoon Pickens puts Texas ranch on market for $250M

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP). This photo taken May 30, 2017, shows the wine cellar in the basement of the 12,500 sq. ft. Lake House on T. Boone Pickens Mesa Vista Ranch in the panhandle of Texas. Pickens wants to sell his prized ranch, cov...

MIAMI, Texas (AP) - Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens on Wednesday announced he's offering to sell his prized Texas Panhandle ranch for $250 million.

Pickens tweeted "Big news today" in announcing his Mesa Vista Ranch, covering more than 100 square miles (259 sq. kilometers), was for sale. The spread is about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo.

"I'm proud of our conservation efforts that have taken place over decades and hope the next owner has the same passion," Pickens tweeted Wednesday. He did not immediately identify any potential buyers.

Pickens, 89, has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens on Valentine's Day, 2014, married his fifth wife, Toni Brinker, in a ceremony at the ranch. The couple recently divorced.

Pickens this fall put his Dallas mansion on the market for $5.9 million.

"My Alva Court property in Dallas is a wonderful home with some incredible neighbors," Pickens told The Dallas Morning News. "But as an 89-year-old single man, I've just got too much house on my hands."

Pickens built one of the country's biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy. He's traveled the country championing wind power and other alternative energy forms.

Pickens gained national prominence in the 1980s with a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.

He's also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

