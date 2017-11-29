NBC: 2 more accuse Matt Lauer of sexual harassment

Matt Lauer has been axed from NBC. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WAVE) - A NBC spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday night saying two more accusers have come forward since the news broke that Matt Lauer was fired.

NBC fired Lauer from his $25-million-a-year job after an NBC employee complained on Monday night about improper sexual conduct.

Lauer had co-anchored the "Today" show for 20 years.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo released Wednesday that though the complaint Monday night was the first lodged against Lauer at the network, "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

Details of the new accusations have not been released by NBC, but Variety and The New York Times have published articles that include interviews with Lauer's alleged victims.

As more accusers come forward, NBC's new statement reaffirms the claim that they knew nothing until this week.

RELATED STORIES

+ Variety publishes lurid story charging Matt Lauer with sexual misconduct

+ Matt Lauer fired by NBC News amid sexual misconduct claim

"We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC news management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct," the spokesperson said.

NBC News Reporter Stephanie Gosk has been attempting to reach Lauer for comment but has so far been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.