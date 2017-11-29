UPDATE: At least 1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died following a multiple-vehicle crash on National Turnpike at Tolls Lane.

Reports of the crash came in around 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered that three cars were involved. One person was initially reported trapped underneath one of the vehicles, according to officials. There is no word on the condition of the others involved.

The road is blocked going both ways, according to officials.

LMPD is being assisted on scene by Emergency Services and Fairdale Fire. A Public Information Officer is en route to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

