Exit from 471 to Bellevue, Newport closed Thursday

BELLEVUE, KY (FOX19) -

The exit 5 ramp from I-471 SB to KY 8 in Bellevue will be closed Thursday night at 10 p.m. until Friday morning at 5 a.m. for a safety improvement project.

Crews will be installing reflective strips and new signage.

Motorist can use Exit 4 to access to KY 8 during the closure. 

