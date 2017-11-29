Baby, toddler dead after Evansville police chase ends in crash

Someone placed two roses at the site of the deadly crash. (WFIE)

The names of the people who were killed when a police chase in Evansville ended in a crash Wednesday night have been released.

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victims have been identified as 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter.

Officers say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland, of Evansville, crashed into another vehicle at Linwood and Monroe Avenues during a chase. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle that was hit to be pushed into a tree.

Medical crews were called to the scene and transported three people to the hospital.

Wednesday night we were told at least one person was killed. Thursday morning, Lockyear confirmed a second person died in the crash.

Lockyear says autopsies for Prince and Princess are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Officers say McFarland was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He will be charged with felony fleeing and any other applicable charges when he is medically cleared for jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

