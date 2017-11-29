Neglected puppies recovering at NKY rescue

Eight neglected puppies were brought to Lucky Tales Rescue in Northern Kentucky for care.

The rescue said they are all dehydrated, starving, full of worms and covered in fleas. Two of the puppies have severe unknown injuries.

All of the puppies will be put on antibiotics for staph infections.

"They all have quite the road to recovery," Lucky Tales said.

If you would like to donate to help with their recovery, you can visit their website.

It's not known when the puppies will be up for adoption.

