UofL Hospital debuts new Hep C Center

The ribbon cutting for the UofL Hospital Hep C Center was held on Wednesday. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new center has opened in Louisville, promising to help people who have Hepatitis C.

The University of Louisville Hospital held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning for the UofL Hep C Center. It's main goal is to show patients that receiving care for the infection is no longer as difficult as it has been in the past. Now, Hep C is treatable through the ingestion of one pill.

"The cure now is a simple oral medication for 8 to 12 weeks," Dr. Ashutosh Barve said. "It's really too good to be true."

Kentucky has the highest infection rate in the country, and the highest rate of new cases. People can contract Hep C from a blood transfusion prior to 1992, dental equipment, contaminated tattooing equipment or IV drug use. Older veterans are also at risk due to the use of "jet gun" vaccinators by the military and combat injuries, according to the release.

Doctors said the disease can cause major complications if left untreated.

The new center will see patients every weekday.

