Local leaders commemorate civil rights decision in Portland, 100 years later

The marker recognizes the striking down of a zoning ordinance which ended segregated housing. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A historic and landmark decision was honored on Wednesday, 100 years after a major civil rights decision.

The Portland Museum and city leaders gathered to commemorate a Kentucky Historical Marker at the intersection of 37th and Pflanz.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The new marker recognizes the striking down of a Louisville zoning ordinance which ended segregated housing.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Senator Gerald Neal, Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, and Raoul Cunningham of the NAACP were all in attendance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.