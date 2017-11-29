Deadline for Ohio River Sweep poster contest announced

Students in grades K-12 are welcome to design a poster for the annual Ohio River Sweep in 2018.

The contest is open to students living in or attending schools in counties which border the Ohio River or counties which participate in the Ohio River Sweep.

The deadline to enter is December 15, 2017.

The annual poster contest is held in conjunction with the Ohio River Sweep.

