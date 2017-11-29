Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Beechwood 69, Lou. Holy Cross 40
Rowan Co. 55, Greenup Co. 43
Ryle 56, Villa Madonna 42
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henry Co. 54, Lou. Ky. Country Day 23
Letcher County Central 84, Cordia 38
Lou. Brown 47, Eminence 44
Lou. Sacred Heart 75, George Rogers Clark 39
Pike Co. Central 69, Betsy Layne 55
Sheldon Clark 64, Prestonsburg 53
Wolfe Co. 60, Lynn Camp 57
