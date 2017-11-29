Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Beechwood 69, Lou. Holy Cross 40

Rowan Co. 55, Greenup Co. 43

Ryle 56, Villa Madonna 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Henry Co. 54, Lou. Ky. Country Day 23

Letcher County Central 84, Cordia 38

Lou. Brown 47, Eminence 44

Lou. Sacred Heart 75, George Rogers Clark 39

Pike Co. Central 69, Betsy Layne 55

Sheldon Clark 64, Prestonsburg 53

Wolfe Co. 60, Lynn Camp 57

