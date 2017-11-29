Witness explains how bribes were paid to soccer officials

NEW YORK (AP) - An Argentinian accountant has described how he handled the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to former South American soccer officials, including former FIFA vice president Julio Grondona, by using wire transfers, offshore accounts and money couriers.

Eladio Rodriguez testified Wednesday in New York in the federal corruption trial of the former soccer heads of Paraguay, Peru and Brazil. His sports marketing company made the payments to obtain the rights to broadcast tournaments and matches.

Rodriguez says Grondona was paid at least $3 million in 2013. He says payments to him were masked under the name "Pope."

When U.S. officials began arresting soccer officials in 2015, Rodriguez says he ordered the destruction of the servers he maintained in Uruguay with bribe information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.