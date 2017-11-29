Man accused in downtown Louisville parking garage attack sentenced

Ganobcik was sentenced to 15 years, plus credit for time served. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot in a parking garage by the woman he was accused of attacking withdrew his not guilty plea on Wednesday.

John Ganobcik pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted kidnapping and criminal mischief. He was accused of following a woman up the elevator inside a downtown Louisville garage in January 2016, then chasing her as she ran toward her car.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Attorney who shot alleged attacker sues owners of downtown parking garage where incident happened

+ Woman who shot man in parking garage: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

The victim said Ganobcik pulled a knife on her and tried to get into her car. That's when she pulled her gun and shot him.

Ganobcik waived his separate sentencing hearing and was sentenced to 15 years, plus credit for time served.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.