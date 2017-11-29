Northern Kentucky routs Division III Berea 112-33 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Northern Kentucky routs Division III Berea 112-33

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Carson Williams scored 18 points to lead Northern Kentucky to a 112-33 rout of Division III Berea on Wednesday night.

Tyler Sharpe added 15 points for Northern Kentucky (5-2), which shot 56 percent from the field. Jordan Garnett had 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Drew McDonald finished with 12 points, and Jeff Garrett and Tre Cobbs each chipped in 11.

The Norse opened the game on a 24-0 run and led 53-19 at halftime. Northern Kentucky had 16 steals and scored 50 points off turnovers. The Norse had 25 second-chance points and 16 fast-break points.

It was the first time Northern Kentucky surpassed 100 points since a 101-87 victory over Detroit Mercy on Jan. 22, 2016.

Torell Carter was 4-of-4 shooting and made both free-throw attempts to finish with 12 points to lead Berea.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly