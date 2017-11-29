Barnes, Scott combine for 50 as Indiana State tops Air Force

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Jordan Barnes scored a career-high 25 points, Brenton Scott also scored 25 and corralled 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and Indiana State defeated Air Force 74-64 in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley challenge Wednesday night.

Scott also had three of the team's 12 steals as the Sycamores scored 21 points off 20 Air Force turnovers, the most in a game this season for the Falcons. Scott made four 3-pointers, pushing his career total to 222.

Tyreke Key added 11 points for Indiana State (3-4), which held the lead for nearly 35 minutes and led by as many as 13 points.

The loss was the third in a row for Air Force (3-3), despite four players reaching double figures. Lavelle Scottie led with 15 points, but was harried into four turnovers, Ryan Manning scored 12 while Frank Toohey and Pervis Louder added 10 apiece.

Indiana State has won three straight in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley challenge.

