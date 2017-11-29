New Mexico has 5 score in double figures, beats Evansville

By GLEN ROSALES

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Sam Logwood and Troy Simons scored 14 points apiece, leading five New Mexico players in double figures Wednesday night as the Lobos beat Evansville 78-59.

K.J. Riley led the Purples Aces (5-2) with 13.

New Mexico (3-4) gained control early in the game, reeling off an 11-0 run over an eight-minute span, during which the Aces went 0-for-9 from the field.

Evansville did score the first six points to open the second half to close within 35-33, but the Lobos pushed their lead out to 52-40 with a 9-1 run, then piled on from there.

New Mexico turned in a rugged defensive performance, forcing 21 turnovers, including nine steals, while holding Evansville to 19-of-52 shooting (36.5 percent) from the field.

Chris McNeal had 13 points, Makuach Malauch and Anthony Mathis each scored 10 for the Lobos and Antino Jackson had 10 assists.

BIG: PICTURE

New Mexico's win ends a four-game losing streak with games at Colorado and at home against Arizona and bitter rival New Mexico State looming large over the next three weeks.

The Aces have lost two in a row after opening the season with five straight wins. Although Evansville has a relatively light schedule on tap, it does go to Duke on Dec. 20 in the final game before Missouri Valley play starts

TIP-INS

Evansville entered the game as the county's third-ranked 3-pointing shooting team at 47.8 percent, but missed all six of its 3s in the first half. Blake Simmons ended that streak at the 18:34 mark of the second half. The Aces finished the game 3-for-13 behind the arc.

UP NEXT

New Mexico heads south to meet longtime rival UTEP on Saturday.

Evansville returns home Saturday to meet Oakland City.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.