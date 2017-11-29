Late Duke Surge Sinks IU

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) Despite losing, Indiana University men's basketball may have passed it's toughest test of the early season when #1 Duke visited Bloomington. Things looked bleak for the Hoosiers early when sophomore big man, De'Ron Davis picked up his second foul less than five minutes in the first half, but the Hoosiers were able to rally. Juwan Morgan and Freddie McSwain Jr. were able to keep IU afloat, and the Hoosiers only trailed 42-38 at the break.

In the second half, IU came out swinging, leading 73-69 with 6:30 minutes to go. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Duke showed why they're the early favorite to cut down the nets in March. The Blue Devils closed the game on a 22-8 run to put it away. Duke wins 91-81 to move to 9-0. IU falls to 4-3.



