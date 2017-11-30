AP source: Edwards in line to become Arizona State's coach

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that former NFL coach Herm Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president.
The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized.
Edwards became a surprise candidate to replace Todd Graham after saying on ESPN's SportsCenter and a Phoenix radio station Wednesday that he was interviewing for the job.
He appears to be in line to get the job, provided President Michael Crow signs off on the deal after returning from China this weekend. An announcement could come early next week.
Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.
The former NFL defensive back last coached at the college level in 1989, as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.
Graham was fired Sunday after six seasons, but will stay on through Arizona State's bowl game.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'More >>
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within rangeMore >>
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within rangeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget CommitteeMore >>
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces TuesdayMore >>
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces TuesdayMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>