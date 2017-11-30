14 people arrested or cited after months-long drug investigation in Paducah, KY

An officer sorts through some of the items seized during the investigation. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

An eight-month-long investigation into illegal drug investigation in Paducah, Kentucky leads to the arrest or citation of 14 people.

According to Captain Justin Crowell with the Paducah Police Department, three teams of officers went out on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30 to serve arrest warrants on people suspected of drug trafficking.

The warrants are the result of numerous complaints about illegal activity in the area of the 700 block of Oscar Cross Boulevard.

Those complaints prompted the investigation which included surveillance dating back to March.

“Drug issues affect quality of life in a neighborhood, and we take complaints from our citizens very seriously,” said Capt. Crowell. “We had continued issues in this area, and we made sure we dedicated our department’s resources to help solve the problem.”

The following people were arrested or cited:

Ben Hall Jr., 37, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with trafficking in synthetic drugs

Tommy Powell, 43, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Ryan Williams, 36, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Eric Caldwell, 38, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in synthetic drugs

Clifton Barner, 27, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Latisha Flemons, 35, arrested on a warrant charging her with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in synthetic drugs

Rico Hughes, 35, of Paducah, arrested on a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear

Patrick Simms, 26, of Paducah, arrested on a bench warrant charging him with probation violation and on charges of fleeing or evading police and carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Artis Ingram, 52, of Paducah, arrested on a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear

Precious R. Burnside, 25, of Paducah, arrested on a bench warrant charging her with failing to appear

Timothy C. Simmons, 56, of Paducah, arrested on charges of possession of synthetic drugs, trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in synthetic drugs

Richard A. Newburn, 56, of Paducah, arrested on charges of improper turn and trafficking in marijuana

Lorenzo L. Roston, 50, of Paducah, served a summons charging him with being a persistent felony offender

Jazmine Dashon Shaw-Forrest, 23, of Paducah, cited on charges charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug

Captain Crowell said one man was arrested after officers actually watched him sell marijuana to several other people.

A second man ran from officers. He was found with a small sword in his backpack.

Investigators seized marijuana, cash, and the sword during the operation.

