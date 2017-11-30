I-69 SB ramp, I-24 interchange open after crash in Lyon County, KY

The southbound I-69 ramp to I-24 eastbound at the I-24/I69 Exit 43 Interchange in Lyon County has reopened to traffic.

The eastbound I-24 ramp to northbound I-69 remains blocked and is expected to be blocked for some time.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was in the I-24/I-69 exit 43 interchanges near Eddyville.

An environmental crew will be working the crash site with a material with will neutralize the battery acid that was spilled by the crash.

Traps have been dug in nearby drainage ditches to prevent the battery acid from getting into Lake Barkley.

Once the acid spill has been treated and neutralized, the recovery crew is optimistic the majority of the remaining environmental clean-up work can be completed off on the right of way with minimal impact on-ramp traffic.

Drivers and trucks may self-detour around this ramp blockage by taking the US 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange, then heading east on US 62 to reconnect to Interstate 69.

It did not affect the main line of I-24.

Investigators expect the ramp to remain closed for about six hours.

The truck was hauling batteries that will have to be off-loaded or recovered before the truck can be moved.

