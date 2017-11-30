Interstate ramps blocked after crash in Lyon County, KY

Two interstate ramps in Lyon County, Kentucky are blocked after a semi crashed Thursday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is in the I-24/I-69 exit 43 interchange near Eddyville.

It is not affecting the main line of I-24 right now.

The I-69 southbound ramp to I-24 eastbound and the I-24 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound are both blocked.

Investigators expect the ramp to remain closed for about six hours.

The truck was hauling batteries that will have to be off-loaded or recovered before the truck can be moved.

Traffic is being directed to the I-24/KY 293 Exit 45 Interchange and the I-24/US 62 Exit 40 Eddyville-Kuttawa Interchange to loop through and use the ramps that remain open to make appropriate connections. Motorists may also detour via US 62 through Eddyville.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.