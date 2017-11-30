State police investigate deadly Lyon Co., KY crash

One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Lyon County, Kentucky.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 39-mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, both eastbound lanes were closed for more than two hours as officers worked the scene.

According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation showed that Nyreke J. Hutchinson,19, of Clarksville, Tennessee was driving a 2008 Buick Lacerne eastbound when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

A passenger in the vehicle, Chantel D. Dickey, 20, of Clarksville was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.



There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Passengers Antranice S. Phillips, age 19, of Clarksville, Tennessee and Mykatela Toliver, age 20, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky along with Hutchinson were transported to Caldwell County Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

