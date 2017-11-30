Police arrest bank robbery suspect hiding in port-a-potty

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - A bank robbery suspect is in police custody after authorities say he tried to make a smelly escape in a portable toilet.
Police say 41-year-old Steven Spolidoro, of Woburn, walked into a Revere bank around 1 p.m. Wednesday, demanded money and fled with about $1,000 cash.
An off-duty officer in the area provided authorities with a description of Spolidoro's vehicle. It was spotted in Boston, and police say Spolidoro abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot.
Authorities eventually located Spolidoro hiding in a port-a-potty near the TD Garden arena.
His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
One officer crashed his SUV during the pursuit of Spolidoro. WCVB-TV reports the officer is expected to be OK.
