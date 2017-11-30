Police looking into reported robbery at Henderson business

Police are looking into a reported robbery in Henderson.

According to police, an employee at Raj Food Mart in the 900 block of Madison St. reported an armed robbery just before 7 Wednesday night.

The clerk told officers a person in a coat and ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The clerk complied and the man left the store.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect or surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.