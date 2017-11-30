Brad Paisley's added tour dates include stop at KFC Yum! Center

Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform in Louisville in March 2018. (Source: Ben Enos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to Louisville.

The 45-year-old West Virginia native on Thursday announced the continuation of his Weekend Warrior World Tour with dates added for next year.

The extension includes 27 new dates, and will kick off on Jan. 25 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Paisley will stop at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on March 23. That's a Friday for you early planners.

Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell are scheduled to be the opening acts.

