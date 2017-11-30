Man killed in crash on National Turnpike identified

Reports of the crash came in around 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who died following a multi-vehicle crash on National Turnpike has been identified.

The crash was reported on National Turnpike at Tolls Lane at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered three cars were involved.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash on National Turnpike

Police said a red Jeep broke down in the northbound lanes. Another driver stopped to help and a third car hit the Jeep from behind.

Mohamad Sam, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.