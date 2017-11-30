Woman killed in Covington crash

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Covington.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at 43rd Street and Winston Avenue on Wednesday.

Covington Police said Marlene Allen, 65, was a passenger in one of the cars. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died.

The intersection was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

