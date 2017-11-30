Owensboro Public Schools closed again Friday because of water main leak

Owensboro Public Schools will be closed again on Friday because of a water issue.

OMU closed 4th Street from Wing Avenue to West Highland Court on Thursday because of a water main leak. Students were dismissed from school early as a result.

OMU officials say the break is in their treated water line in front of Plant A. That's next to Daviess County Middle School.

Boil advisory in Owensboro and Daviess County. Fire Chief tells me people should be conserving water at this point pic.twitter.com/o6uOt0fOoQ — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) November 30, 2017

OMU has transitioned all water production to their second plant (Cavin Plant).

They've issued a boil water notice to all customers which include all of Owensboro and Daviess County.

OMU is requesting customers also reduce water usage.

No water at Walmart. pic.twitter.com/6qSPpF0kTZ — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) November 30, 2017

