Schools closing, boil water notice issued in Owensboro and Daviess Co.

Owensboro Public Schools are closing early Thursday because of a water issue.

The school system tweeted that buses are starting transport, and car riders could leave.

Daviess County Schools say their elementary schools are dismissing at 12:30 p.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

All after school and evening events for Daviess Co. Public Schools are cancelled.

City officials say OMU has closed 4th Street from Wing Avenue to West Highland Court because of a water main leak.

OMU officials says the break is in their treated water line in front of Plant A.

That's next to Daviess County Middle School.

OMU has transitioned all water production to their second plant (Cavin Plant).

They've issued a boil water notice to all customers which include all of Owensboro and Daviess County.

OMU is requesting customers also reduce water usage.

Boil advisory in Owensboro and Daviess County. Fire Chief tells me people should be conserving water at this point pic.twitter.com/o6uOt0fOoQ — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) November 30, 2017

